Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.