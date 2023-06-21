Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 3,795 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $254.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

