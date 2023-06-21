Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 3,906 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

