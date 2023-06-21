Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

