Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.