Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 6.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

NDSN stock opened at $235.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

