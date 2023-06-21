Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $180.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

