Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

