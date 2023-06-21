Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

