Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 428 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

