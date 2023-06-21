Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

HON stock opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

