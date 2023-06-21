Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 3.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,636.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,641.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,449.27.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

