Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) versus Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Financial Survey

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boot Barn and Zumiez’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $1.66 billion 1.43 $170.55 million $5.62 14.08 Zumiez $920.58 million 0.34 $21.03 million $0.15 104.73

Boot Barn has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez. Boot Barn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

91.1% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Boot Barn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Zumiez shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Boot Barn has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 10.29% 24.07% 11.63% Zumiez 0.33% 0.78% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boot Barn and Zumiez, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75 Zumiez 0 2 0 0 2.00

Boot Barn presently has a consensus target price of $88.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Zumiez has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Boot Barn.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Zumiez on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. The company also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

