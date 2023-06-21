Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Down 1.9%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDFGet Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

