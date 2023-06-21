Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.46. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.12.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

