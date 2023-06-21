Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $33.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

BOX stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,120 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

