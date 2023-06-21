Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $759.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

