Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BRF Price Performance

BRFS stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

