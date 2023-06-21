Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $95.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

