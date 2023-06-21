Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT at $6.16

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

