Brokerages Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Target Price at $133.60

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $146.66 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.