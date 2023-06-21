Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $315.41

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $289.36 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.04.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

