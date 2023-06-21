Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $237.25

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.19. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

