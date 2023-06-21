Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $52.38

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Baxter International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

