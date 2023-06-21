Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $52.38

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Baxter International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

