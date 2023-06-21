Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT at $364.00

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DNB Markets lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 4.8 %

BDNNY stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

