Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $109.25

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,332 shares of company stock worth $10,317,543 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $3,037,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH opened at $109.56 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

