Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $55.33

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.