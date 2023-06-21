Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $18.77

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $9.62 on Friday. Chegg has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,725 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 6,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

