Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $20.29

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $294.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

