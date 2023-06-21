Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $133.17

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CIGI opened at $93.65 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after purchasing an additional 87,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 622,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

