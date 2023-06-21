Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target at $40.61

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.1861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.