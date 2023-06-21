Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Target Price at GBX 2,944.29

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,944.29 ($37.67).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPLM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.34) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.99) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Diploma Stock Performance

LON DPLM opened at GBX 3,022 ($38.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,868.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,824.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,181.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,174 ($40.61).

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

