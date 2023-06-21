Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,216

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,216 ($15.56).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.63) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.87) to GBX 1,330 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,292 ($16.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,536.49, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,118.34.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.