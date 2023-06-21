Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $211.22

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.22.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average is $193.17. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $6,375,918. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $116,066,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $76,163,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.