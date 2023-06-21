Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price at $2,976.00

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,976.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $64.43 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

