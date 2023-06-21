Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Target Price at $112.93

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $129.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

