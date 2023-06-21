Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $148.88

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.88.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:NUE opened at $149.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

