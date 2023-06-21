Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $126.20

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

