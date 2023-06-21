Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $45.27

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

