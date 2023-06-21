Brokerages Set Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Target Price at $12.55

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

