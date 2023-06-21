Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Target Price at $215.00

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

