Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $15.89

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.89.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,419.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.