Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $178.10

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.10.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 210.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Target by 24.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

