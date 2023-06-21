Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $143.81

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

TFI International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $104.59 on Friday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.609 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

