Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $76.29

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 5.9 %

SMG stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $90.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after acquiring an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

