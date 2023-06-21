Brokers Offer Predictions for Insperity, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insperity in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

