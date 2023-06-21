Brokers Offer Predictions for Insperity, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insperity in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Increases Dividend

NYSE:NSP opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

