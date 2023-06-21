Brokers Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.79.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.