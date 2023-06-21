Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $43.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 250,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 116,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.