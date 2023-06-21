Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

NYSE BNRE opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.16 million, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,704,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $2,742,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

