Brookline Capital Management Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

